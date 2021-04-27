Gujarat govt announces fresh curbs, night curfew in 9 more cities

-
ALSO READ
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Covid: EC bans rallies, public meetings in West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
-
The Gujarat government on Tuesday decided to impose night curfew in nine more cities of the state in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus.
With this, the night curfew is now being enforced in 29 cities of Gujarat.
The state government also announced new restrictions in these 29 cities, including closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks, till May 5.
It also announced curbs on APMCs, public transport, religious gatherings, funerals and marriage functions across the state.
The night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am was already in place since April 7 in 20 cities, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara.
"Now, the state government has decided to enforce the night curfew in nine more cities - Himmatnagar, Navsari, Veraval, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chhotaudepur and Palanpur - from April 28," an official release said.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision during a high-level meeting on Tuesday after taking into consideration Union Home Ministry's latest guidelines to control the spread of the coronavirus, it said.
Informing further about the new curbs, the release said while essential services and factories will continue to function in these cities, the government has ordered closure of restaurants, swimming pools, cinema halls, shopping complexes and water parks in these 29 cities till May 5.
Other establishments like beauty parlours, gardens, salons, gyms, auditoriums and malls would also remain shut in these cities, it said.
Besides all the APMCs (agriculture produce market committees) across the state will also remain closed, and only market yards trading in vegetables and fruits will be allowed to function.
All religious places in the state will also remain shut for the public, and only 20 people will be allowed at a funeral, the release said, adding that the upper limit for marriage gatherings is 50.
Public transport buses across the state would function with 50 per cent capacity, it added.
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally crossed the 5 lakh-mark on Monday to reach 5,10,373 with the addition of 14,340 new cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.
With a record 158 fatalities in a day, the COVID-19 toll in Gujarat rose to 6,486, as per the state health department.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU