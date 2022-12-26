JUST IN
Business Standard

Covid concerns: Working on 26 aspects to tackle any situation, says BMC

Amid the fear of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities

Topics
Coronavirus | BMC

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A healthcare worker prepares a COVID-19 ward in view of the rising coronavirus cases, at a government hospital, in Chennai.

Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities.

Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.

"These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining sufficient stock of medicines," it said.

"There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:43 IST

