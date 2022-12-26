Covid concerns: Working on 26 aspects to tackle any situation, says BMC

-
ALSO READ
BMC election may hold the key to new shift in Maharashtra political power
SC refuses to hear plea against Maharashtra ordinance reducing BMC seats
2,203 cows vaccinated by BMC against lumpy skin disease virus in Mumbai
Mumbai records 15 new measles cases, no death; total tally at 386: BMC
BMC announces 10% water supply cut in Mumbai from November 1 to 10
-
Amid the fear of a surge in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's civic body on Monday said it was gearing up by creating special wards and replenishing medicine stocks as well as oxygen facilities.
Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron.
A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation statement said it was working on 26 different aspects to tackle any emergency.
"These include preparation of oxygen beds, ventilators, medicines, ICU beds, training of nurses and paramedical staff and maintaining sufficient stock of medicines," it said.
"There are more than 2,100 beds ready in government and private hospitals where COVID-19 patients can be treated immediately. These include 1,049 ventilator beds and 579 ICU beds. There are 3,245 doctors, 5,784 nurses and nearly 200 ambulances as well," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 23:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU