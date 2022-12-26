Mandaviya interacts with IMA doctors, asks them to join fight against Covid

-
ALSO READ
National Doctors' Day 2022: PM Modi greets 'all hardworking doctors'
Health Minister to hold meeting with Indian Medical Association today
Mandaviya launches Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav to combat disease
Mandaviya to inaugurate Arogya Manthan to mark Ayushman Bharat anniversary
Nation will always be indebted to healthcare professionals: Mandaviya
-
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually interacted with about 100 doctors from across the country and members of the Indian Medical Association.
During the interaction, he said that while it is important to be on the alert and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour including wearing of masks, it is equally important to prevent an infodemic and share only authentic and verified information on Covid-19.
"Union Ministry of Health has been sharing information on various aspects of Covid prevention and management. I urge everyone to access and share only verified information and encourage others to also do so.
"You have been our ambassadors during the country's fight against Covid-19. I value your contribution and salute the selfless dedication and service of the healthcare professionals. I urge you to be our partners and ambassadors to prevent an infodemic by educating the public on various aspects of the Covid-19 disease and its prevention and management aspects," he said, expressing confidence that doctors would continue to work dedicatedly in this fight, as they have been doing till now.
Mandaviya emphasised on mitigating even the slightest sense of panic in the citizens by making them aware about current status of Covid-19 data, the vaccination programme, and government efforts, and cautioned against complacency. He urged on adherence to 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour' and uptake of precaution doses for the vulnerable groups.
"Only this way we will be able to preserve the gains made so far through continued collective efforts," he stressed.
Informing the doctors about the mock drill planned for Tuesday, Mandaviya emphasised that "based on our previous experience of managing this pandemic, we are undertaking several exercises, one such being the mock drill that will happen across the country tomorrow. Such exercises would help our operational readiness, help in filling gaps if any and will consequently strengthen our public health response".
--IANS
avr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 22:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU