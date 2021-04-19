Covid: Everyone above 18 eligible to get vaccine from May 1, says govt

As the second wave of sweeps through the country, the union government on Monday took a major decision to further liberalise the vaccination process. Under the phase-3 strategy of inoculation, the government opened up vaccination to everyone above 18 years.

"In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an important decision of allowing vaccination to everyone above the age of 18 from May 1 has been taken," said the government in an official statement.

"The Prime Minister said that the government has been working hard from over a year to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible of time," it said.

India reported a massive spike in cases (273,810) on Monday, the highest single-day spike so far since the pandemic began last year. India also reported the highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-related deaths with 1,625 fatalities. The death toll from the deadly infection currently stands at 178,793.

Further, the government said the vaccine manufacturers empowered to release up to 50 per cent of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

"States empowered to procure additional vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same," said the government.

The vaccination drive to continue as before, providing free vaccination for essential and priority populations as defined earlier for frontline workers and population above 45 years.

Vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to union government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.

Manufacturers would transparently make an advance declaration of the price for 50 per cent supply that would be available to state governments and in open market, before May 1 . Based on this price, State governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments etc would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers.

Private Hospitals would have to procure their supplies of Covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50 per cent supply earmarked for other than Govt. of India channel. Private Vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price. The eligibility through this channel would be opened up to all adults, i.e. everyone above the age of 18.

The division of vaccine supply 50 per cent to union government and 50 per cent to others would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country. However union government will allow the imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilised in the other than Centre channel.