Covid LIVE: Pak to get 16 mn doses of India manufactured vaccine via GAVI

Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: India reported 16,846 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the overall tally to 11,261,470, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 158,079.

Pakistan would get a total of 16 million free doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, being manufactured in India, through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) for inoculating 45 million people, officials told Public Accounts Committee (PAC), according to The Express Tribune. The PAC was informed on Thursday (local time) that the country was relying mostly on free doses being provided by the Gavi to inoculate the citizens against the coronavirus as the Chinese-made vaccine CanSino would cost USD 13 or around Pakistani Rs 2,000 per person.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,143,312. While 93,827,318 have recovered, 2,621,012 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,800,212 cases.



Follow Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES Here