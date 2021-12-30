Covid: Maharashtra, Delhi, WB, TN emerging as states of concern, says govt

-
ALSO READ
Govt to procure 660 mn more doses of Covishield, Covaxin at revised rates
UK to add India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list for inbound travellers
WHO technical advisory group to take call on Covaxin EUL next week
Review of Covaxin underway, expect a recommendation within 24 hours: WHO
WHO says likely to receive clarifications on Covaxin by weekend
-
The government on Thursday said that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat are emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly COVID-19 cases and positivity rate.
It said that eight districts are reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity, while 14 districts are reporting between 5-10 per cent positivity.
India's R naught value, which indicates spread of COVID-19, is 1.22 so cases are increasing, not shrinking, the government said.
The country has reported more than 10,000 daily new COVID-19 cases after 33 days, it said stressing that there is a need for heightened vigil in view of sharp increase in infections.
Evidence shows that Omicron variant has a growth advantage over Delta with doubling time of 2-3 days, the government said quoting the WHO.
It said the durability of immunity post COVID-19 infection persists for about 9 months.
The government said 90 per cent of India's adult population has been administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 63.5 per cent people are now fully vaccinated.
The precautionary dose of the vaccine is primarily to mitigate severity of infection, hospitalisation and death, it said.
The government said that masking before and after vaccination is a must. It said that earlier and currently circulating strains of coronavirus spread through the same routes and added that treatment guidelines for the infection remain the same.
It said that the whole virus infects an individual in natural settings and added that it elicits cell mediated immunity and immunological memory.
The government said that within one month 3,30,379 cases of Omicron variant and 59 deaths were reported across 121 countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU