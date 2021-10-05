WHO technical advisory group to take call on Covaxin EUL next week

-
ALSO READ
Booster dose: Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine may be used with Covaxin
Covaxin capacity scaled up to 500 million doses a year: Bharat Biotech
What is emergency-use authorisation of Covid-19 vaccines?
WHO seeks more info from Bharat Biotech for emergency listing of Covaxin
Shortage of key chemical hits Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ramp-up plans
-
The World Health Organization’s (WHO's) Technical Advisory Group (TAG) is expected to convene next week to carry out a risk-benefit assessment and come to a final decision on whether to grant emergency-use listing (EUL) to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
A spokesperson for WHO told Business Standard that the EUL decision on Covaxin is still pending. “Bharat Biotech has been submitting the data to WHO on a rolling basis and submitted additional information at WHO’s request on September 27.”
WHO experts are currently reviewing this information. If it addresses all questions raised, WHO-TAG will carry out a risk-benefit assessment and come to a final decision whether to grant EUL to the vaccine, said the spokesperson.
TAG is expected to convene next week, clarified WHO.
The EUL process is centred on determining if a manufactured product is quality-assured, safe, and effective. The WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) is centred on issuing evidence-based policy recommendations for the best use of vaccines against Covid-19, said WHO.
“Such product-specific recommendations are issued once a vaccine is authorised through a regulatory process, including the assessment of safety and efficacy from Phase III clinical trials,” said the spokesperson.
SAGE is having its regular meeting between October 4 and October 8. On Tuesday, the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker made a 25-minute presentation before the SAGE working group on the clinical data on Covaxin from Phases I, II, and III and post-marketing studies on safety, immunogenicity, efficacy, and effectiveness.
The presentation by Raches Ella, project lead, Covid-19 vaccines, Bharat Biotech, gave an outline of the ongoing and planned studies on safety and effectiveness.
“SAGE is holding its regular meeting (October 4-8), during which it will examine the latest evidence in preparation of policy recommendations for the best use of Covaxin , to be issued once the EUL process has been completed,” said WHO.
Bharat Biotech noted last week that it does not find it ‘appropriate’ to speculate or comment on the regulatory approval process or timelines.
WHO's EUL assumes significance as this is likely to allow people vaccinated with Covaxin to travel abroad without restrictions.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU