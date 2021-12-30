Goa to test all international passengers for Covid-19 on arrival

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
-
The Goa government on Thursday said all international passengers, including those travelling from "non-high risk" countries, will be tested for COVID-19 on their arrival at the coastal state's lone airport.
Taking to Twitter, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has issued a circular to this effect.
"In view of the rising cases and as per the circular issued by Govt of Goa, we shall be testing all international passengers on arrival, travelling from high-risk countries as well as non-high risk countries, Rane tweeted.
"Earlier, we tested only 2% of passengers travelling from non-high-risk countries. However, the Govt of Goa has now taken a decision in public interest to test all international passengers," the minister said in another tweet.
He also informed that the state government has approved capping the cost of the rapid RT-PCR test at Rs 1,500, until further review.
Goa has so far reported one case of the Omicron variant, while the number of COVID-19 cases is on a rise in the coastal state.
On Wednesday, Goa reported 170 new COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate touching 5.25 per cent, as compared to 4.03 per cent on Tuesday.
On Monday, the positivity rate was 3.99 per cent in the coastal state, which is currently seeing several parties and celebrations ahead of the New Year.
The state government has already imposed curbs, including making full vaccination certificate or negative COVID-19 report mandatory for entry at public events.
Casinos, pubs, restaurants and entertainment parks will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity, the Goa government has said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU