Covid: Rahul Gandhi demands compensation to families of deceased

Congress leader on Friday demanded compensation to the families of those who died of COVID-19 and said it will be the first step towards justice to the victims.

Sharing a news report on bodies being dumped in the Ganga during the second wave of COVID-19, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "The truth of the pain of Covid deceased is flowing in the waves of the Ganga, which is not possible to hide. Compensating the families of the victims would be the first step towards justice."



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded the grant of compensation to the victims' families and said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should apologise to the people of the state for hiding the truth about the dead bodies found along the river Ganga.

"During the second wave of coronavirus, the people of UP were in unbearable pain and the government was busy removing dead bodies buried on the banks of the Ganga and hiding the truth of the floating bodies," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Yogi Adityanath ji should apologise to the state and immediately give compensation to the families of the victims," she said.

She also quoted a report quoting the chief of the Namami Gange project where he admitted to the bodies being flown in the river during the second wave.

