Odisha govt imposes restrictions for Christmas, New Year celebrations

-
ALSO READ
Yes, there is a Santa Claus. And no, Covid-19 won't stop him
Fear of resurgence of Covid casts shadow over Bakrid celebrations in Kerala
Subdued celebrations at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja amid Covid restrictions
No Chhat celebrations to be allowed in public places in Delhi: DDMA
800 ghats ready in Delhi for Chhath Puja celebrations: Manish Sisodia
-
With the detection of four Omicron cases, the Odisha government has imposed restrictions on Christmas and New Year celebrations.
Odisha Chief Secretary S.C. Mahapatra on Friday issued an order, which will remain in force from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.
As per the order, Christmas celebrations will be limited to the churches with participation of a maximum of 50 persons. All have to strictly follow Covid protocols. They will have to follow all the other conditions imposed by the local authorities.
Parties like Zero Night celebration, Welcome to New Year in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps, etc., have been completely banned across the state, the government said in the order.
"No celebration other than marriage (but not receptions and ancillary functions) is allowed across the State. No community feast is also allowed. No social gathering, rallies, orchestras, dances and other cultural programmes shall be permitted," read the order. The government has allowed funeral rites with following due Covid-19 protocols.
There will be strict vigilance on crowding and gathering during the above occasions, the order said.
Earlier, in its guidelines for December, the state government had imposed some restrictions on religious festivals and functions. However, more restrictions have been imposed as in the past few days the state has reported four Omicron cases, officials said.
District collectors, Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner and municipal commissioners have been asked to scrupulously implement these guidelines and take all possible measures to enforce the guidelines.
They have been authorised to impose any additional restrictions as may be felt necessary in the interest of containment of spread of Covid-19 and to ensure Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by all concerned.
If any person violates the above guidelines, he/she will be taken to task as per the existing provisions in laws, warned the government.
--IANS
bbm/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU