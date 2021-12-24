Terrorists attack check post in Pakistan; two soldiers killed: Official

-
ALSO READ
I-Day LIVE: Delhi CM announces 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for govt schools
BSF kicks off rally to commemorate 50 years of Bangladesh Liberation War
Pashtuns in Balochistan in revolt as ethnic nationalism in Pakistan soars
Over 3,400 militants surrendered in Assam since 2016: Himanta Biswa Sarma
20 killed, over 300 injured in earthquake in Pak's Balochistan province
-
Two Pakistani soldiers were killed when terrorists attacked a check post in the country's restive Balochistan province on Friday, according to an official statement.
The incident happened in Kech district of the province when the terrorists attacked the checkpost and killed the two soldiers, the Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media affairs wing, said.
The security forces have launched a search operation in the area to locate the terrorists.
"Security forces are determined to defeat such acts of inimical elements, aimed at disrupting peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement said.
This is the second such incident in the Balochistan province in a month.
Earlier this month, a soldier was killed when militants attacked a check post close to a border area with Iran in the province. In November, two soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in Balochistan's Hoshab area.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU