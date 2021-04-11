Covid surge: All educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh shut till April 30

-
Due to rising cases of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed that all government and non-government educational institutes will remain closed till April 30.
"Classes of all the government/non-government schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain close in the state until April 30. Coaching centers will be closed. Pre-scheduled examinations may take place during this period. Teachers and other staff can be present as per the requirement," said Yogi.
Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath directed officers to ensure that no more than five people are allowed to enter a religious place at a time.
"The state has better resources and experience to contain the spread of COVID-19. COVID management should be used effectively. Integrated command and control centres are installed in all districts which should be used optimally and effectively to combat pandemics," he said.
According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra reported 13,301 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 5,36,063 active cases in the state. As many as 26,95,148 recoveries and 57,329 deaths have been reported so far.
