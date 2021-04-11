Rise in Covid cases to delay demand recovery in global oil market

-
ALSO READ
RIL-BP seek buyers for 5.5 mn standard cubic meters per day gas from KG-D6
ICICI Bank Q3: Treasury gains, stake sale in ICICI Sec to aid profitability
Gas price for ONGC remains at decade low of $1.79, falls 11% for RIL-BP
Sensex snaps 3-day winning streak as RIL, banks slide; logs weekly loss
Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among buyers
-
Fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, eventual lockdowns is likely to delay the demand recovery in the global oil market, said an ICICI Securities report.
It however, noted that with 'OPEC+' capping supply to ensure supply deficit, impact on oil prices is likely to be muted.
"Fresh surge in Covid cases, consequent lockdowns and slow rollout of vaccines, especially in Europe, are likely to delay demand recovery to pre-Covid levels," the report said.
However, delay in demand recovery may delay gross margin recovery for refineries.
The ICICI Securities report also noted that vaccine-driven recovery in global oil demand and permanent closure of refineries is estimated to boost global refinery utilisation to 77.8 per cent in CY21E from 37-year low of 72.5 per cent in CY20E.
"We estimate global refinery utilisation to gradually rise from 79.1 per cent in CY22E to 80 per cent in CY26E. IEA estimates permanent closure of 3.6m b/d (barrels per day) of refining capacity, but believes 6m b/d is required to ensure global refinery utilisation is sustainably above 80 per cent."
It noted that in CY07-CY18, 16.5 million b/d of refining capacity was added globally, but 8 million b/d was shut implying net capacity addition of just 8.5 million b/d. As per the report, more refinery shutdowns are required and are likely too in the medium and long term to prevent oversupply.
"BP Plc estimates 10m b/d of refinery closures would be needed by CY40 to prevent refined products oversupply. Closures are likely mainly in Europe, Japan, Australia and US east coast. Chinese teapot refinery shutdowns are also not ruled out."
--IANS
rrb/sn/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU