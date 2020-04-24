Covid tracker Aarogya Setu recommended, but not mandatory, clarifies govt

With over 75 million downloads as of Friday, Aarogya Setu has become the most downloaded contact-tracing app in the world, even as it is not yet mandatory for citizens to download the application.



Contact-tracing apps to track the spread of Covid-19 have been developed in at least 23 countries, according to research firm Top10VPN.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Maharashtra cases near 7,000; India tally at 24,434

India alone has 16 such apps, including Aarogya Setu. Though the Centre is pushing for the app, the ministry of electronics and IT has asserted it is not mandatory.



"Downloading the app is purely voluntary," said Abhishek Singh, CEO of MyGov and the e-governance division within MeitY.

