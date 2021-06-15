Covid: UP reduces night curfew timings by two hours from next week

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to give relaxation of two more hours during the night 'corona curfew' across the state from June 21 with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation.
From next Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be effective from 9 pm to 7 am. So far, the restrictions were effective from 7 pm to 7 am the following day.
During the meeting to assess the COVID-19 management, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed relaxation of two more hours in the curfew period, Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal said in a statement.
"Amidst the improved conditions of COVID infections, further relaxation will be given in the corona curfew from coming Monday, June 21," he said.
Besides, restaurants and malls can be opened at 50 per cent capacity with strict compliance of COVID protocol, Sehgal said.
Similarly, permission will also be given to open parks and operate street food kiosks, etc. he said, while adding that setting up COVID help desks at these places will be mandatory.
The detailed guidelines regarding the new system would be issued in time, Sehgal said.
According to a government statement, CM Adityanath told the meeting that the pandemic situation in the state is getting better with every day and the spread of the virus has now weakened, but the risk of infection still remains.
He said all necessary arrangements are being made to prevent a possible third wave of the pandemic and a special programme of door-to-door distribution of medical kits for children below 18 years has been started from Tuesday.
"This is a very important programme. Medicine kits should be provided to the monitoring committees by the minister in-charges in the districts. When the monitoring committees give medicine kits, the details like names, addresses, phone numbers, etc. of the beneficiaries should also be obtained," the CM told the officials.
Earlier on June 9, the government had directed continuation of the night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am while giving certain relaxations in the curfew period in all 75 districts of UP.
On Monday, 74 more fatalities in UP took the death toll in the state to 21,858 while 339 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 17,02,937.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU