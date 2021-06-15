CSIR-IICT, Bengaluru pharma firm join hands to make Covid drug 2-DG

-
The CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here and Bengaluru-based Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd have entered into an agreement for technology transfer and manufacture of anti- COVID drug 2-DG.
Studies have shown that 2-DG demonstrated quick recovery and reduction in oxygen dependence among moderate and severely affected COVID patients.
This drug, in the form of powder formulation, was earlier launched by Dr Reddy's Laboratories in India, IICT said in a release.
Under the terms of the licence agreement, Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, gets non-exclusive licence for the process know-how for synthesis of 2-DG (2-Deoxy-D-Glucose), it said.
"The agreement is in line with CSIR's efforts to help people access various therapeutic options to combat COVID-19.
CSIR labs have undertaken clinical trials of various repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19," said Chandrasekhar, Director CSIR-IICT.
Anthem Biosciences Pvt Ltd is in the process of filing an application for getting the approval from DCGI in New Delhi and will subsequently manufacture and commercialise 2- DG from their facilities located at Bommasandra, Bangalore and Harohalli, Kanakapura, Karnataka, the release said.
Anthem Biosciences is in the forefront of working on niche and complex biopharmaceuticals, Ajay Bhardwaj, CEO and Founder the company said in the release.
"We have hands-on experience in the development and manufacturing of prodrug of 2-DG API for a discovery research biopharmaceutical company from the USA.
Because of our prior experience on 2-DG Prodrug, Post DCGI approval, we are geared up to supply multi-ton API to meet the immediate demand that might arise due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," he said.
"We have also developed domestic vendors for key raw materials for uninterrupted supplies to manufacture 2-DG API.
Alternatively, we have developed an in-house process for key raw materials as we foresee the short supplies of these materials in coming months," he added.
