DATA STORY: Active cases at 913,378; test positivity rate falls to 3.45%

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 59,780 in active cases to take its count to 913,378. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 7.63 per cent (one in 13). The country is second among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 60,471 cases to take its total caseload to 29,570,881. And, with 2,726 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 377,031, or 1.28 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 3,927,154 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 259,044,072. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 28,280,472 – or 95.64 per cent of total caseload – with 117,525 new cured cases being reported on Monday.

India now accounts for 7.63% of all active cases globally (one in every 13 active cases), and 9.78% of all deaths (one in every 10 deaths).

With a daily increase of 60,471 in total cases, India's tally of coronavirus cases has risen from 29,510,410, on Monday to 29,570,881– an increase of 0.2%. has reached 377,031, with 2,726 fatalities, an all-time high in daily spike. Now the second-most-affected country by active cases, total cases and recovery, and third by death, India has added 574,408 cases in the past 7 days.

India has so far administered 259,044,072 vaccine doses. That is 876.01 per cent of its total caseload, and 18.59 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Maharashtra (30972130), Uttar Pradesh (28266648), Rajasthan (24651065), Gujarat (24520842), and West Bengal (21978666).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Kerala (392242), Delhi (383998), Gujarat (383904), Uttarakhand (350556), and J&K (322766).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 12 days.

The count of active cases across India on Sunday saw a net reduction of 59,780, compared with 54,531 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are West Bengal (1270), Mizoram (133), and Arunachal Pradesh (4).

With 117,525 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 95.64%, while fatality rate increased to at 1.28%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.65%), Uttarakhand (2.06%), and Nagaland (1.92%). The rate in as many as 17 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 120,251 — 2,726 deaths and 117,525 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.26%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.3%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 338.6 days, and for deaths at 95.5 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Tamil Nadu (12772), Kerala (8129), Maharashtra (7719), Karnataka (6835), and Andhra Pradesh (4549).

Among states with more than 100,000 cases, the five with worst recovery rates at present are Karnataka (92.60%), Tamil Nadu (92.96%), Kerala (95.41%), and Maharashtra (95.55%).

India on Monday conducted 1,751,358 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 381,375,984. The test positivity rate recorded was 3.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Goa (18.71%), Maharashtra (15.48%), Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.45%), Kerala (12.85%), and Sikkim (12.43%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (28.08%), Meghalaya (21.13%), Goa (14.93 %), Sikkim (11.50 %), and Kerala (11.26 %).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1085850), J&K (677214), Kerala (596354), Karnataka (470541), and Uttarakhand (457878).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5654003), Kerala (2610368), Karnataka (2566774), Tamil Nadu (2199808), Andhra Pradesh (1722381).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 8129 new cases to take its tally to 5917121. The state has added 111,556 cases in the past 10 days.

Karnataka, the second-most-affected state, has reported 6835 cases to take its tally to 2771969.

Kerala, the third-most-affected state by total tally, has added 7719 cases to take its tally to 2735958.

Tamil Nadu has added 12772 cases to take its tally to 2366493.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 4549 to 1814393.

Uttar Pradesh has added 313 cases to take its tally to 1702937.

Delhi has added 131 cases to take its tally to 1464776.