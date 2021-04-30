Covid vaccination for 18-45 age group won't begin in J&K on May 1

-
Deferring the scheduled COVID vaccination drive for people aged 18-45 which was to begin on Saturday, J&K government said the drive will now begin only after the supply is established.
"The vaccination drive will begin later once the vaccine supply is established and people should not rush to vaccination centres as the date of vaccination drive has not been announced yet", officials said.
UT's department of information and public relations said on its Twitter handle, "While the registration for vaccination of eligibles persons in the age group 18-45 has been opened on CoWIN, the actual vaccination will not begin from May 1, 2021. It will begin from a date to be announced later once the vaccine supply is established."
"Vaccination will not be a walk in, but only through pre-registration of slots. No slots have been opened for booking a session. Please wait for the announcement of the vaccination start date for the 18-45 age group".
IANS
sq/rt
