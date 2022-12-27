JUST IN
Business Standard

Daily vaccination rates in India surge two-fold amid global Covid scare

This despite an infection rate of about 150-200 cases a day; Vaccine makers say there are sufficient stocks to meet rising demand

Topics
Coronavirus | Health Ministry | Omicron

Sohini Das & Ishaan Gera  |  Mumbai/ New Delhi 

While India's second dose administration has been 90 per cent, just over 27 per cent of the population has been administered a booster.

The surge in Covid-19 cases globally, led by an Omicron sub-lineage BF.7, has boosted India’s vaccination uptick in the past few days. While infections in the country have not risen and are averaging at 150-200 cases a day, the fear of catching Covid-19 has led to doubling of daily vaccination rates.

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 18:56 IST

