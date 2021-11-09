Covid violations: Over 315,000 people fined in Delhi between Apr 19-Nov 8

-
Over 3.15 lakh people were fined between April 19 and November 8 for violating of Covid-related norms, of which the highest were for not wearing face masks, police said on Tuesday.
According to the latest data shared by the Delhi Police, 3,15,772 challans were issued for such violations during this period.
The data showed that 2,79,198 people were fined for not wearing masks, followed by 30,379 for not adhering to social distancing norms and 3,046 for consumption of liquor, pan and tobacco at public places.
Another 1,685 challans were issued for spitting in public places and 1,464 for holding large public gatherings and congregations, the data stated.
Lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ''unlock'' process began in a phased manner with the government allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31.
In the following weeks, markets, malls, metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.
