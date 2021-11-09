DATA STORY: India logs 10,126 new cases; positivity ratio drops to 0.9%

India on Tuesday reported a net reduction of 2,188 in active cases to take its count to 140,638. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.75 per cent (one in 133). The country is thirteenth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 10,126 cases to take its total caseload to 34,377,113 from 34,366,987 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 332 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 461,389, or 1.34 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 5,908,440 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,090,816,356. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,377,113܉– or 98.25 per cent of total caseload – with 11,982 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the fifteenth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 80,876 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.75% of all active cases globally (one in every 133 active cases), and 9.11% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,090,816,356 vaccine doses. That is 3173.08 per cent of its total caseload, and 78.07 per cent of its population.

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 54 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 2,188, compared with 2,019 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Mizoram (240), Assam (37), Jammu and Kashmir (12), Tripura (6), and Manipur (4).

With 11,982 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.25%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.34%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.16%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 13 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 12,314 — 332 deaths and 11,982 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 2.69%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.1%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 2352.8 days, and for deaths at 962.9 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (5404), Tamil Nadu (841), Mizoram (730), Maharashtra (693), and West Bengal (603).

India on Saturday conducted 1,085,848 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 617,223,931. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.9%.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6618347), Kerala (5020909), Karnataka (2990235), Tamil Nadu (2709921), and Andhra Pradesh (2068487).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 693 new cases to take its tally to 6618347.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 5404 cases to take its tally to 5020909.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 283 cases to take its tally to 2990235.

Tamil Nadu has added 841 cases to take its tally to 2709921.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 246 to 2068487.

Uttar Pradesh has added 8 cases to take its tally to 1710212.

Delhi has added 25 cases to take its tally to 1440143.