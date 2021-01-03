'Covishield' vaccine ready to roll out in coming weeks: Adar Poonawalla

-
-
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar
Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.
Poonawalla's remarks came soon after after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.
"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India's first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.
"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," he added.
