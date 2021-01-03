JUST IN
Covid-19: 18,177 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,03,23,965

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.39 per cent of the total caseload.

India recorded 18,177 new COVID-19 cases cases in a day, while 99,27,310 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.15 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,03,23,965 and the death toll climbed to 1,49,435 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 217 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent. There are 2,47,220 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 2.39 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 17,48,99,783 samples have been tested up to January 2 with 9,58,125 samples being tested on Saturday.

First Published: Sun, January 03 2021. 09:48 IST

