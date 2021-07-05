CoWIN goes global: India makes tech open source, 142 nations show interest

India is making its digital platform for Covid-19 vaccination drive CoWIN, or the Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network, an open source for all countries to access, adapt and use. This is perhaps the first time any nation is making a software platform developed by its public sector initiative open for the world.

Speaking at the CoWin Global Conclave Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that software is one area in which there are ‘no resource constraints’. Emphasising the importance of in the fight against the pandemic, Modi said that India made its Covid tracking and tracing app Aarogya Setu open source as soon as it was ‘technically feasible’. He pointed out that with nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers, and has been tested in the real world for speed scale. India has administered over 350 million doses through this platform.

“This pandemic has made many people realize the fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our platform for Covid vaccination - the platform we call CoWin - is being prepared to be made open source. Soon, it will be available to any and all countries,” the Prime Minister said at the conclave. The software can be customised to any country as per their local requirements.

The conclave was attended by representatives of 142 countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Guyana, Antigua & Barbuda, St Kitts & Nevis and Zambia, among several others. These countries are keen to adopt CoWin for digitising their Covid-19 vaccination drives.

Union Health Minister said, “In my humble opinion, CoWIN is the crown jewel of our Digital India initiative. This platform shall go down in history for facilitating inoculation of a large percentage of the world’s population with ease, while simultaneously ensuring complete transparency.”

CoWin is one of the fastest growing tech platforms in the world, said R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA) and CoWIN platform.

Co-Win is an extension of the electronic vaccine intelligence network eVIN that is used to collect real-time data on the vaccination programmes. CoWIN is a cloud based IT solution for planning, implementing, monitoring, and also evaluating the Covid-19 vaccination in India. This platform not only tracks vaccinations on a real-time basis, but also the wastage, coverage of vaccination.

Sharma said that CoWIN has become the fastest tech platform in the world to amass over 200 million registrations in a record four months, and then 300 million registrations in a mere five months, yet another record.

“The journey began with providing a digitally verifiable identity to all Indians through Aadhaar. This layer of identity was topped by a system of digital delivery. Having covered the entire population with a digital identity, we have facilitated over 9 billion eKYC (electronic – Know-your-customer) transactions and over 56 billion digital authentications,” he added.

Another offshoot of this was the rise of the UPI or the Unified Payments Interface, which was launched in 2016. The interoperable payments system has witnessed over 2.7 billion monthly digital transactions worth over $67 billion. And today, on a monthly basis it accounts for more transactions than debit and credit cards at POS terminals combined.

A digital approach towards vaccination planning and strategy is critical said the Centre. “Afterall, people must be able to prove that they have been vaccinated. Such proof must be safe, secure and trustworthy. People also must have a record of when and where and by whom they have been vaccinated,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

“Given how precious each dose of the vaccines is, Governments are also concerned about making sure that each dose is tracked and wastage is minimized. All of this is not possible without an end-to-end digital approach,” he added.

People do not need to carry around ‘fragile pieces of paper’ to prove anything, the Prime Minister quipped. It is all available in digital format.