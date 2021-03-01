Cowin registration uses Made-in-India mapping from MapmyIndia

-
-
Indian digital mapping firm MapmyIndia, whose maps are being used by the official coronavirus vaccination portal cowin.gov.in, on Monday launched maps and nearby search features as a part of its mobile application and official website, to help people find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.
“Since the (Covid) pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places - testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia app (mapmyindia.com/move) and maps portal (maps.mapmyindia.com) to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there - to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required,” said Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia.
Given that MapmyIndia's platform is extensively mapped to different corners of the country, people can search nearby vaccine centres across any city, town or village in India using MapmyIndia Maps - be it Siwan, Bihar or Panaji, Goa or a house address such as S386, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi - making this the most comprehensive and hyper local search useful to all Indians across urban and rural India.
