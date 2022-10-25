Crackers responsible for 37 of 85 fire incidents in 3 days in Mumbai

As many as 85 fire incidents were reported in during the first three days of Diwali celebrations, of which 37, or nearly 44 per cent, were caused by crackers, said the Fire Brigade on Tuesday.

However, no casualties were reported in these incidents. According to the Fire Brigade, as many as 37 blazes were triggered due to bursting of among the 85 such incidents reported in the city between October 22 and October 24. A top Fire Brigade official told PTI that of the 85 fire calls received in the last three days, the maximum 41 were on October 24 (the main day of Diwali festival), followed by 27 on October 23 and 17 on October 22. Elaborating further, he said crackers were responsible for 28 incidents of fire on October 24, followed by seven on October 23 and two on October 22. Before the start of Diwali, the civic body had appealed to citizens to take precautions while celebrating the festival and contact the Fire Brigade's control room on 101 and its disaster management control room on 1916 in case of a blaze or any other emergency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)