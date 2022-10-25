JUST IN
PM 2.5 level lower in Delhi after Diwali but above safe limits: CPCB data
Air quality improves in Punjab after Diwali, average AQI reduction of 16.4%
Death risk from Covid-triggered heart issues very high in 1st month: Study
India to be Vishwa Guru again: Dhankhar stresses on need for education
Delhi L-G launches one-time property tax amnesty scheme 'SAMRIDDHI 2022-23'
50% of construction work of Ram temple complete; shrine to open in Jan 2024
Omicron BF.7 threat: Experts urge people to follow Covid protocol
Rahul wishes Diwali to Bharat Jodo Yatra workers, offers silver coins
Delhi air quality 'very poor' after Diwali, improves from previous years
Yielding little results, does govt need to review PM-AASHA scheme?
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM 2.5 level lower in Delhi after Diwali but above safe limits: CPCB data
Business Standard

Delhi saw 30% drop in incidents of cracker bursting this Diwali: Gopal Rai

There was 30% less pollution on Diwali in Delhi as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in 5 years, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said

Topics
Delhi | Diwali firecrackers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

There was 30 per cent less pollution on Diwali in Delhi as compared to last year and the city recorded its best air quality for the day after the festival in five years, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said.

"People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years," Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns.

He said the anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

The minister said that there has been a decline of 30 per cent in pollution level as compared to the previous year.

"The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days," he said.

Rai further claimed the Punjab government controlled stubble burning in the state without support from the Centre.

"Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Diwali last year.

"On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 19:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU