Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, TMC's Babul Supriyo test Covid-positive

-
ALSO READ
Sidharth Shukla, 'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, dies at 40
Bhabanipur bypoll: CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas fielded against CM Mamata
Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bhabanipur MLA on Oct 7: Partha Chatterjee
Laxmi Organic hits new high; stock zooms 52% in 3 weeks on robust Q1 show
Bengal by-polls: Voting begins in 3 constituencies, Bhabanipur in spotlight
-
Cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Shukla, a former minister in the West Bengal government, said he was in home isolation.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19 and in home isolation. I have a high fever and I am following the doctor's advice. Other members of my family are fine," Shukla, the captain of the Bengal Ranji Trophy team, told PTI.
Former Union minister Babul Supriyo said he along with his wife, father and several members of his staff have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Me, my wife, Dad, multiple staff, hv all tested positive, but my concern is the superhigh Rs.61000/- price of the Cocktail jab that needs to be given SOS to seriously ill #COVID19 patients. Dad who is 84, needed the jab SOS & I hv to buy it on-the-spot. Hw can the EWS afford it? (sic)," he tweeted.
West Bengal's Minister of Power and Sports Aroop Biswas, who was hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19, was discharged on Tuesday morning.
"I am feeling better. I will be in home as per the doctor's suggestion," he said.
Biswas is haemodynamically stable and maintaining saturation in room air, the hospital said, adding that he will be in home isolation for a week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU