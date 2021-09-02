Sidharth Shukla, 'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, dies at 40

Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, accoridng to media reports. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.

Sidharth Shukla's early life

Shukla attended St. Xavier's High School, Fort, Mumbai and holds a bachelor's degree in Interior Design from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design. He played against Italian football club, AC Milan’s under-19 team, on their Mumbai visit as part of Festa Italiana.

After completing bachelor's degree in interior design, Shukla worked in an interior designing firm for a couple of years.

Sidharth Shukla as a TV star

In 2008, he made his acting debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na on Sony TV. From there he went on to act in several shows. However, it was social drama series Balika Vadhu, which earned him widespread recognition and popularity, including several awards and nominations.

In 2014, Shukla made his debut in the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in a supporting role. He has hosted popular Indian shows like Savdhaan India, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and India's Got Talent 7.

In 2019, he participated in the reality show 13, and was declared the winner in February 2020.