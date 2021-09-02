Sidharth Shukla, 'Balika Vadhu' star, 'Bigg Boss 13' winner, dies at 40

-
ALSO READ
National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri dies at 75 due to cardiac arrest
Govt notifies accounting standards for SMEs under Companies Act, 2013
BJP will bring anti-people policies to Puducherry if it is elected: Cong
Dilip Kumar's health is stable, still in ICU, says wife Saira Banu
Rs 7,622 cr released under Samagra Shiksha scheme: Nishank
-
Popular television and film actor Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long running TV show Balika Vadhu, died on Thursday, an official at the Cooper Hospital here said. He was 40. Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in the morning, accoridng to media reports. He is survived by his mother and two sisters.
"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," the senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor