Crime dipped 6% in January-September period this year in Haryana: Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that the crime percentage fell by around 6 per cent till September 30 this year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the state's Information and Public Relations Department.
Vij also spoke regarding the review meeting on emergency response support system (ERSS) 'Dial 112' services which will be introduced in the state soon.
Speaking at a press conference in Panchkula, Vij said, "For emergency response, there was Dial 100 number facility, now we will be starting Dial 112-facility. A meeting was conducted for reviewing it and I am satisfied that the department is looking at its minute details.
