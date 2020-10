Scrapping Article 370 was weighing on me during detention: Mehbooba Mufti

In her first statement after she was released from detention on Tuesday evening, former J&K Chief Minister said the decision of abrogating was weighing on her mind during her detention and that she will fight for the reversal of the decision.

She said in an audio message, "The black decision on that black day was

impinging on my heart and soul during detention. Most people in J&K will be having the same feelings, nobody will forget the decoity and humiliation of that day."

She said the revocation of in August last year was an illegal and undemocratic decision.

"The people of J&K will have to fight unanimously for the reversal of this decision and for the resolution of the Kashmir issue which has taken thousands of lives. It is not going to be an easy task, but our steadfastness will guide us," she said.

The former Chief Minister also said that all those who have been put under detention in different jails across the country must be released.

--IANS

zi/arm

