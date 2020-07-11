JUST IN
CRPF official succumbs to Covid-19 in Hyderabad; 11th death in the force

Head Constable Damodar Reddy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, they said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 51-year-old official of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) died due to coronavirus infection on Saturday taking the pandemic death toll in the country's largest paramilitary to eleven, officials said. The force also reported 58 fresh cases of the disease across its various units in the country.

Head Constable Damodar Reddy passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday, they said.

He was suffering from chronic kidney problems and some other health issues and was found positive for Covid-19 last month, the officials said.

This is the 11th coronavirus death in the force that has over 1,925 cases of the pandemic till now, according to latest data.

Out of the total, 936 personnel are under treatment across the country while the rest have recovered, officials said.

The about 325,000 personnel-strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the left wing extremism-hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 23:28 IST

