CSR report shows truth about Covid deaths, says NITI Aayog member VK Paul

-
ALSO READ
NITI Aayog bats for pricing freedom on natural gas in India
Covid comes with mild symptoms initially, watching for pattern change: Paul
An informed NITI
Eminent economist Suman Bery takes charge as Niti Aayog Vice Chairman
Sanctions on Russia unlikely to trouble defence sector: Niti Aayog member
-
The number of deaths 4.75 lakh in 2020 reported by the Civil Registration System 2020 (CRS) shows 'the truth' around the fatalities reported and it further helps in analysing the mortality load of the country, said Dr VK Paul member of (Health) Niti Aayog on Tuesday.
"What you're seeing in this (CRS) report is the actual number of deaths reported by the states and written by the Office of the Registrar General of India," Paul told ANI.
Explaining the science and statistics behind the number of deaths, the NITI Aayog member said, "The number of deaths includes fatalities reported due to all the causes including COVID-19, natural, maternal, infant, everything. So, if you look at the overall picture it helps us to understand the mortality load of the country in the calendar year of 2020."
Terming the data as 'simple truth' that has been derived from a well-supervised robust system, "It is not a question of which model has been adopted. It is a simple truth derived from a well robust system. No particular model. It is a system shaped and curated for many years."
The NITI Aayog member also denied the claims made by some international media reports that COVID-19 deaths are eight times more than that is being reported in India. He advised them to be "careful" before making such claims.
"I want people creating a narrative that mortality is eight times more than reported to be careful in stating this because through a systematic process following a timeline we have the actual numbers with us. We now know that the excess mortality rate is 4.75 lakh."
The Central government on Tuesday published the Civil Registration System (CRS) report 2020 based on birth and death reports in the country.
According to CRS, death registration has increased by 4.75 lakh in the year 2020 as compared to 2019.
There was an increase of 4.87 lakh and 6.90 lakh in death registrations in the year 2018 and 2019 respectively. The number of registered deaths has increased from 76.4 lakhs in 2019 to 81.2 lakhs in 2020.
Deaths due to COVID, as per the MoHFW website (as of April 28, 2022) are total 5,23,693. Out of which 1,48,994 people died in the year 2020, which increased to 3,32,492 in 2021 and 40,207 in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU