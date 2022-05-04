Ahead in curbing Covid-19 pandemic, India must monitor now: Experts

Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has recently said in an interview that the chance of a more virulent variant emerging is “way above 5 per cent”, and that we have not seen the worst of the pandemic yet. Experts across the globe agree that words of caution and active, coordinated monitoring and surveillance are a must to predict and mitigate risks of waves and the spread of infections across regions.

In this context, India, which is home to 1.4 billion people, appears to be faring well. It is one of the few countries that have contained the Omicron-led wave (third one in ...