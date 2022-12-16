CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG on May 7, says NTA

-
The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.
The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.
"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official added.
On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.
First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:16 IST
