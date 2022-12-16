JUST IN
How James Webb revealed a bright, complex and element-filled early universe
CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG on May 7, says NTA
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Sunday, inaugurate its first dental college
2 civilians killed, 1 injured as Army sentry opens fire in J-K's Rajouri
Lucknow and Varanasi among four UP cities to be spruced up for G20 events
Reports of pro-Marathi group damaging vehicle in Belagavi false, say police
Allahabad HC sentences 43 cops for 7 years in Pilibhit 'fake' encounter
Rajnath lays wreath at National War Memorial on occasion of Vijay Diwas
2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28
Himachal CM walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to visit Tripura on Sunday, inaugurate its first dental college
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CUET 2023 will be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG on May 7, says NTA

National Testing Agency says medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7 next year

Topics
National Testing Agency | NEET-UG

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Educational institutions

The National Testing Agency on Friday said medical entrance examination NEET-UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

The second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023, it announced.

"The schedule for all crucial exams has been announced this year in advance," a senior NTA official added.

On Thursday, the agency said engineering entrance exam JEE-Main would be conducted from January 24 to 31, except on Republic Day. The second session of the exam will be held in April and applications for the exam will be accepted from December 15 to January 12, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Testing Agency

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU