JUST IN
Rajnath lays wreath at National War Memorial on occasion of Vijay Diwas
2 more deaths reported in Bihar hooch tragedy; toll in Saran rises to 28
Himachal CM walk alongside Rahul as Bharat Jodo Yatra completes 100 days
Prez Murmu recalls courage, sacrifice of armed forces on Vijay Diwas
10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety
US seeks strong defence ties with India; pumps billions to counter China
Manish Tewari gives 4th adjournment notice in LS on border row with China
India records 162 new Covid-19 cases, tally of active infections now 3,691
World sees Pakistan as 'epicentre' of terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar
India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Allahabad HC sentences 43 cops for 7 years in Pilibhit 'fake' encounter
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Reports of pro-Marathi group damaging vehicle in Belagavi false, say police

Reports that a pro-Marathi group had attacked a Bank of Karnataka vehicle in Belagavi is concocted, say police

Topics
Karnataka | Maharashtra | border dispute

IANS  |  Belagavi 

farmers' protests, police

Accusation that a pro-Marathi group had attacked a Bank of Karnataka vehicle in this district is false and concocted, police said on Friday.

According to police, Chetan N.V., who was driving the vehicle attached to the Agricultural Rural Development Bank to Belagavi, had lodged a false police complaint saying that his vehicle was damaged by a pro-Marathi group.

The police launched an investigation and found that the driver had consumed liquor at Tadasa village in Shiggavi. Later, while driving in an inebriated state, he had collided with a truck laden with steel bars near Hirebagewadi toll in the outskirts of Belagavi.

Fearing action by his seniors for causing the accident, Chetan had concocted a story accusing the pro-Marathi group of violence and lodged a police complaint in this regard.

When examing the CCTV footage, the police learnt that the accident was caused by Chetan himself.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Dr M.B. Boralingaiah has stated that legal action will be taken against the errant driver.

He also requested the people not to pay heed to such rumours and false statements.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 10:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU