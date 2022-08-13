JUST IN
Rushdie's stabbing suspect sympathetic to Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Rpt
325 kg explosives reach Noida's Supertech Twin Tower; demolition on Aug 28
Gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal
PM Modi calls Tiranga Shikara rally at Dal Lake wonderful collective effort
Independence Day celebrations: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign kicks off today
PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medal winners at official residence today
Appalled at attack on Salman Rushdie, says British PM Boris Johnson
Release Rs 4,000-cr interest arrears to SHGs: BJP to Telangana govt
Top Headlines: BEML to list land holding firm, 5G phones at Rs 10k next yr
10 mn students sing patriotic songs to set world record in Rajasthan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, to remain in isolation
Business Standard

CUET-UG postponed for 11K candidates to accommodate exam centre choice

The CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phases has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said.

Topics
education | Admissions

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

students, university

The CUET-UG for more than 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phases has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for exam centre, officials said Saturday.

The fourth phase of the Central Universities Entrance Test-Undergraduate was scheduled from August 17-20 and a total of 3.72 lakh candidates were set to appear.

The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had announced earlier all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28.

"The exam for over 11,000 out of 3.72 lakh candidates has been postponed to August 30 accommodate their choice of city for exam centre. NTA has increased the capacity at centres and also added more exam centres besides making efforts to ensure that the quality of the centres is enhanced," UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said.

"It has also been decided to station additional technical manpower by deploying the facility of Associate Professor level as technical observor at every centre to ensure smooth conduct of examination," he added.

The second phase of Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred with glitches prompting the agency to cancel exams at various centres.

Kumar had last week said the exam was cancelled at various centres following indications and reports of "sabotage".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on education

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 13:44 IST

`
.