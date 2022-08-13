JUST IN
Genrally cloudy sky with drizzle expected during the day in Delhi: IMD
Business Standard

Gates at 4 Delhi Metro stations closed due to I-Day dress rehearsal

Several gates at four Delhi Metro stations have been closed till 11 AM on Saturday due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro | Independence Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

These stations are: ITO, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate.

"Security Update Due to Independence Day dress rehearsal, the following gates are closed till 1100 hrs - At ITO gate no 1, 2 & 3 are closed - At Lalquila gate no 4 is closed - At Jama Masjid gate no 3 & 4 are closed - At Delhi Gate gate no 1, 4 & 5 are closed," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

"All stations are open and other gates can be used for entry/exit," it said in another tweet.

The DMRC on Friday had said parking facilities will not be available at its stations from 6 AM on Sunday till 2 PM on August 15 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day.

However, the Metro train services will continue to run as usual, it had said.

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of the over 390 km network, comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 11:26 IST

