Culture, creative sectors can drive growth: Meenakshi Lekhi at G20 meet

Culture and creative sectors can drive growth by generating employment, reducing inequalities and promoting development in a sustainable manner, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakashi Lekhi said at a meeting of the G-20 grouping on Friday.
In her address, Lekhi presented India's perspective on the theme culture and creative sectors as drivers for growth and outlined their significance in providing economic growth and employment as well as the potential to give more opportunities to women, youth and to local communities.
"She emphasized that culture and creative sectors can drive growth through generating employment, reducing inequalities, promoting development in a sustainable manner and providing distinct identity to people," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.
The virtual meeting of the G20 culture ministers was hosted by Italy in its capacity as chair of the grouping in 2021.
The MEA said Lekhi highlighted various measures taken by India to develop the cultural and creative sectors.
"She emphasised and supported the need for international dialogue and collaboration to tackle common issues connected to the cultural and creative sectors and to suitably inform and adapt public policies," it said.
The MEA said Lekhi reiterated India's commitment to international cultural cooperation and collaboration in efforts to support and facilitate the cultural and creative sectors of societies.
The meeting adopted a declaration for submission to the G20 Leaders' summit to advocate the introduction of culture in the G20 work stream, given its strong economic and social impact at the national and global level, the MEA said.
