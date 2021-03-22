Kerala polls: LDF, UDF two sides of same coin, says BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

-
Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 22 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Sunday said that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) are the two sides of the same coin and called them "LUDF", an amalgam of both.
"LDF and UDF are the two sides of the same coin. Their new name is LUDF... No action was taken in corruption cases when they were in power and they suppressed cases against each other. Whether it's the issue of corruption, smuggling, sex racket and bad governance, things remain the same and there is no change and you can imagine that they believe in the game of deception," Lekhi said while speaking to ANI.
"When Communist and Congress are in Coimbatore, they fight elections together. But in Palakkad, they fight against each other. In Kanyakumari, they fight together but in Kochi, they are fighting against each other that is why people on the ground have realised that they cannot fool people all the time," she said.
The BJP MP further targeted Congress Rahul Gandhi allegedly for ignoring problems in his Wayanad parliamentary constituency.
"Rahul Gandhi comes in Kerala for entertainment... jumps in the sea, and swims around but he does not realise that people in Wayanad are suffering. A tribal person died of hunger and another person was killed for stealing chapatti. That is the situation. Condition of backward community is really pitiable," Lekhi said.
Lashing out at the LDF government in the state, the BJP leader said: "I met tribals in Attathodu in Ranni Assembly constituency. These people are living in the forest of Sabarimala. Every year the Left government gets Rs 250 crores from the temple but the condition of those tribals is pathetic as there is no house, no water, no sanitation, no road and no school."
"I agree with the statement that Pinarayi Vijayan is the last communist Chief Minister because you can see across the country the Left has been wiped off in West Bengal and Tripura. This is the last place and even here they are going to lose. Definitely, you will see a change," she said.
The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
