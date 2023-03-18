JUST IN
80,000 cases pending in CESTAT; Govt to set committee to reduce litigation
Rs 900 cr sanctioned for holistic development of agriculture sector in J&K
Water, livelihoods dry up for fish farmers of East Kolkata Wetlands
AIIMS-Delhi to set up state-of-art robotic surgery training facility
Govt should be responsible, not compulsive litigant: SC judge Maheshwari
Election Commission's full bench to visit Assam for delimitation exercise
IMD asks farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh to postpone harvesting
Delhi budget to focus on cleaning of Yamuna, removal of landfill garbage
US President Joe Biden to host PM Modi for state dinner this summer
DDMA discusses preparedness for earthquake, prevailing H3N2 Flu situation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Collegium system not perfect but best available, says CJI Chandrachud
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Customers from 17 countries to participate in Rajasthan International Expo

Rajasthan International Expo, which will be held in Jodhpur beginning March 20, will see the participation of buyers from 17 countries, a state minister said on Saturday

Topics
rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Desert state of Rajasthan to be promoted as monsoon, adventure destination

Rajasthan International Expo, which will be held in Jodhpur beginning March 20, will see the participation of buyers from 17 countries, a state minister said on Saturday.

State industry minister Shakuntala Rawat said that chief minister Ashok Gehlot will formally inaugurate the three-day expo on March 21.

"Rajasthan International Expo has been conceptualised with the aim of providing an opportunity to the handicraft exports of the state to showcase its dominance at the global level," she told reporters here.

At the expo, 95 buyers mainly from the US, the UK, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Sweden, Thailand, the Netherlands, Colombia, Mexico, Ghana, Sudan, Senegal, Egypt, and Bolivia will be present. In addition, 234 Indian buyers will participate in the expo, Rajiv Arora, chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Ltd (RAJSICO) and Rajasthan Export Promotion Council, said.

"These domestic and foreign buyers will get to see the unique products of the state in one place at the expo. Along with this, the artisans of the state's handicraft sector will get an opportunity for networking with these buyers," he told reporters here.

He said that 145 exhibitors from cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Barmer, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaisalmer, Alwar, Churu etc will also participate in the expo.

These exhibitors belong to the sectors like handicrafts, textiles, agro and food products, metals, leather, carpets, gems and jewellery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 21:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU