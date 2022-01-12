CVC calls for safe custody of documents to prevent inquiry delay

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Congress leaders meets CVC, demands probe into DTC bus deal
683 graft cases under CBI, 30 pending for five years as on Dec 2020: CVC
Centre yet to appoint director of inquiry to probe Lokpal's complaints: CVC
CU-CET 2021: Admission process underway in 12 Central universities
CVC re-appoints T M Bhasin as chairman of Advisory Board for Banking Frauds
-
The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked government authorities to ensure safe custody of documents required during graft proceedings to prevent delay in timely completion of corruption cases.
The order was issued to secretaries of all central government departments, chief executives of public sector banks, and insurance companies.
It has been noticed that many a time, the inquiry proceedings are held up due to non-availability of required documents or delay in making available the listed documents for inspection by the charged officer and/or for taking on record by the inquiry officer, the Commission said.
Such delay in providing of documents not only slows down the inquiry proceedings but may also sometime result in exoneration of the charged officer, despite being guilty of misconduct, it said.
The Commission thus directed that in order to ensure timely progress of inquiry proceedings, the authorities must ensure safe custody of the documents during inquiry against any charged officer.
It also asked the authorities to ensure that they provide documents to the present to officers immediately after their appointment, and called for strict compliance of the order.
The Commission had last month also asked the organisations to seek a monthly progress report from the officers, regarding the departmental inquiries being conducted by them.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU