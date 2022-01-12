Delhi's minimum temperature rises marginally to 8.2 degrees Celsius

-
ALSO READ
Delhi registers minimum temp of 28 degrees Celsius, a notch above average
Delhi records minimum temperature of 10.4 deg C; air quality 'very poor'
Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, minimum temperature rises to 10.9 degrees Celsius
Delhi records minimum temp of 12.6 degrees Celsius for second day in row
Delhi records maximum temperature of 36.8 degrees Celsius
-
Delhi's minimum temperature increased marginally on Wednesday due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
The Palam Observatory recorded moderate fog in the morning, while the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, reported shallow fog.
Moderate fog is likely over the next few days.
Very dense fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense , 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.
Over the last three days, Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the minimum temperature due to cold northwesterly winds which commenced after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.
The minimum temperature had increased up to 15.2 degrees Celsius on January 8 due to cloudy weather last week. It came down to 6.5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.
Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU