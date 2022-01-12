Delhi's minimum temperature rises marginally to 8.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature increased marginally on Wednesday due to partly cloudy sky and settled at 8.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The Palam Observatory recorded moderate fog in the morning, while the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, reported shallow fog.

Moderate fog is likely over the next few days.

Very dense fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is dense , 201 and 500 moderate, and 501 and 1,000 metres shallow.

Over the last three days, has seen a sharp decline in the minimum temperature due to cold northwesterly winds which commenced after the withdrawal of a western disturbance.

The minimum temperature had increased up to 15.2 degrees Celsius on January 8 due to cloudy last week. It came down to 6.5 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

Clouds trap some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it back downward, warming the ground.

