Cyclone Asani: Mamata Banerjee reschedules her programme in 2 districts

In view of cyclone Asani', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her three-day programme in Jhargram and Paschim Medinipur districts by a week, a senior official said on Monday.
The tour of the chief minister to the two districts, which was earlier scheduled from May 10 to 12, has been deferred by a week and has been rescheduled to May 17-19, he said.
The districts need to prepare to combat the cyclone, hence the deferment," a statement issued by the Bengal government said.
The chief minister will be holding an administrative meeting at Medinipore College ground on May 17 and a party meeting at the same venue on the following day before leaving for Jhargram, the official said.
"In Jhargram, she will hold an administrative meeting at around 5 pm. She will also be holding a party meeting there on May 19 before returning to Kolkata," he said.
At the meetings, Banerjee will look into the status of different state-run social schemes operational in both the districts, he added.
