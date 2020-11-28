Cyclone Nivar: PM speaks with TN CM; kin of deceased to get Rs 2 lakh

-
An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the wake of cyclone Nivar and heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister's Office said on Friday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
The PMO said the monetary assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and injured will be provided from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) and central teams are being sent to the state to assist in the rescue and relief work.
At least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu, over 1,000 trees uprooted and some low-lying areas marooned due to water-logging following heavy rains on Thursday as severe cyclonic storm Nivar made landfall near Puducherry.
In the state, about 2.30 lakh people have been accommodated in relief camps following the cyclone, Chief Minister Palaniswami had said.
"PM @narendramodi spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu and discussed the situation in the wake of the cyclone and heavy rainfall in parts of the state. Central teams are being sent to Tamil Nadu to assist in rescue and relief work," the PMO tweeted.
"PM @narendramodi expressed condolence on the loss of lives and prayed for a quick recovery of the injured," it said.
An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured, from the PMNRF, the PMO said.
