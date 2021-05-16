Cyclone Tauktae: Covid patients in Mumbai to be shifted to safe places

-
-
Concerned over the Cyclone Tauktae which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai will shift over 500 Covid-19 patients to other safe places.
"Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai says it will transfer 580 COVID patients from jumbo centres to other hospitals in safe places as a precautionary measure tonight, in view of Cyclone Tauktae," official notice by the corporation informed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the authorities in coastal districts of the state to be vigilant and well-equipped to tackle the situation.
In a meeting regarding Cyclone Tauktae, CM Uddhav Thackeray directed District Administration, Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors to be vigilant and well equipped especially in coastal areas of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.
Indian Railways has cancelled or short terminated some trains in view of warning concerning cyclonic storm 'Tauktae'. A press statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways Sumit Thakur said that due to the cyclone warning in coastal Gujarat region on May 17 and 18, some trains will be cancelled/short terminated.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters operation ready in peninsular India as a preparation for the Cyclone Tauktae.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials have also assured on Friday that they are well prepared for Cyclone Tauktae and 53 teams have been committed, 24 teams pre-deployed, and 29 teams are on standby ready for the 5 most vulnerable states-- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
