Cyclone Tauktae impact: Death toll climbs to 45 in 12 districts of Gujarat

As many as 45 people have been
killed due to cyclone Tauktae across 12 districts of Gujarat, officials said Wednesday.
Fifteen deaths were reported from Amreli district in Saurashtra region, the worst affected in the cyclone that crossed the state coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday night and completed landfall around 1.30 am Tuesday, officials said.
Eight people each were killed in Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath coastal districts, an official of the State Emergency Operation Centre said.
Five were killed in Ahmedabad, two in Kheda, and one each in Anand, Vadodara, Surat, Valsad, Rajkot, Navsari and Panchmahal districts, the official said.
While 24 deaths were due to wall collapses during the cyclone, six died after trees fell on them, five each because of house collapse and electrocution, four due to roof collapse and one died due to a tower collapse, the official said.
