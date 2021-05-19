INS Kochi brings 125 rescuees from barge P305 to Mumbai after cyclone

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE: Over 80 ONGC staff still missing; PM Modi in Gujarat
Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
Cyclone Tauktae: No Covid-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai on Monday too
Cyclone Tauktae: 2 barges with 410 onboard adrift near Mumbai coast
Cyclone Tauktae: Maha to ensure proper oxygen, power in Covid hospitals
-
The warship INS Kochi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with 125 workmen rescued from barge P305, an accommodation barge that sank amid the Cyclone Tauktae fury.
Of the 273 people on the ill-fated barge, 184 have been rescued so far by the Indian Navy.
My ship has come back with 125 of the 184 persons from P305 rescued so far, Captain Sachin Sequeira, the commanding officer of INS Kochi, told reporters here.
The operating conditions during the ongoing search and rescue at sea are tough with wind speeds of almost 90-100 kmph and waves as high as 9-10 metres, he said.
INS Kochi had set sail from the city on Monday morning to rescue the workmen from P305 in the Heera oil drilling platform, around 70 km off the Mumbai coast.
Other naval ships and helicopters are continuing with the search for survivors.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU