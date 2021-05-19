89 personnel from P305 missing; all others from 2 barges, rig safe: Navy

-
The Navy on Wednesday said its personnel, battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 184 of the 273 people onboard barge P305, adding all personnel on board two other barges and an oil rig are safe after Cyclone Tauktae fury rendered these vessels adrift.
"As of Wednesday morning, 184 personnel of barge P305 have been rescued and INS Kochi and INS Kolkata are returning to Mumbai harbour with the rescuees.
"INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking helicopters are continuing with the search and rescue operations," a Navy spokesperson said.
All the 137 personnel on barge GAL Constructor were rescued on Tuesday by the Navy and Coast Guard. The 196 personnel on barge SS-3 and 101 personnel on board oil rig Sagar Bhushan are safe, the official said.
Offshore vessels hired by ONGC and SCI towing then to safety. INS Talwar is also in the area to assist in the SAR ops, he added.
The accommodation barge P305 which was servicing ONGC
offshore operations sank on Monday evening, the official said, adding 184 of the 273 personnel on board have been rescued so far.
Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on
board went adrift on Monday. These included barge P305 with
273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on
board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board
and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board, the
official said.
Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said the ongoing SAR is among the most challenging search and rescue operations in the last four decades.
Navy ships were deployed on Monday after receipt of a
request for assistance for barge 'P305' adrift off Heera oil
fields in Bombay high area with 273 personnel on board. The
oil fields are around 70 km southwest of Mumbai.
