Cyclone Tauktae LIVE updates: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat (Photo: Reuters)
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE updates: Tropical storm 'Tauktae', which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm was packing wind speeds of about 20 kmph and is expected to reach Gujarat coast by the evening and cross it between 8 pm and 11 pm on Monday, the IMD said. Over 1.5 lakh people have been shifted from low-lying coastal areas in Gujarat, while 54 teams of the NDRF and SDRF remained deployed.

Meanwhile, rain-ravaged Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone 'Tauktae'. This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has extended the closure of operations after first announcing it for three hours, starting 11 am. 

Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas today as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis.

Earlier in the day, at least six people lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka. According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.

