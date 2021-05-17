- Cyclone Tauktae: Rains have affected Konkan farmers, says Maha minister
- Tauktae: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 6 pm due to cyclone alert
- PM Modi speaks to Maha CM on Cyclone Tauktae related situation in state
- Cyclone Tauktae: Raigad receives 23.42 mm rains, 839 homes damaged
- Indian Navy sends ships to rescue 273 people stranded near Bombay High
- Are OMCs shifting to alternate day fuel price revision mechanism?
- Maharashtra CM reviews cyclone situation; over 12,000 people shifted
- Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai airport operations' closure extended up to 8 pm
- Cyclone Tauktae: Mumbai Airport to be shut from 11 am to 2 pm due to alert
- Goyal, Mandaviya interact with experts on Cyclone Taukate preparedness
Cyclone Tauktae LIVE updates: Mumbai airport to remain shut till 8 pm
FILE PHOTO: People move a fishing boat to a safer place along the shore ahead of Cyclone Tauktae in Veraval in Gujarat (Photo: Reuters)
Meanwhile, rain-ravaged Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport extended the suspension of all air services to 8 pm from 6 pm announced earlier due to the cyclone 'Tauktae'. This is the third time in the day, the private airport operator has extended the closure of operations after first announcing it for three hours, starting 11 am.
Gusty winds and heavy showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas today as the very severe cyclonic storm Tauktae headed towards Gujarat, uprooting trees and disrupting local train services in the metropolis.
Earlier in the day, at least six people lost their lives so far in the Cyclone Tauktae-hit coastal and surrounding Malnad districts of Karnataka. According to a situation report by Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority officials, till this morning, 121 villages and 22 taluks have been affected by the cyclone so far.
